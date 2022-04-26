ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Pair of former El Paso high school baseball stars atop NCAA hitting charts

By Colin Deaver
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coronado graduate Ivan Melendez was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday for No. 10 Texas.

Melendez hit .500 with five home runs and 11 RBI in five games for the Longhorns and currently is riding an eight-game hitting streak. He is the only player in the Big 12 to be named Player of the Week three times this year.

Melendez’ current hot streak has him hitting .401 with 21 home runs and 61 RBI in 2022. His 21 dingers are tied for the most in all of college baseball.

The T-Bird product isn’t the only El Pasoan at or near the top of the collegiate baseball hitting charts. Sam Houston State’s Carlos Contreras, who was at Eastwood, before transferring to the Austin area for his junior and senior years, is also tearing the cover off the ball.

Contreras currently leads all off NCAA baseball with a whopping 71 RBI for the Bearkats. He’s also hitting .443 on the season, which is second in the collegiate ranks.

Contreras was named WAC Hitter of the Week for the fourth time this season on Monday, after tearing apart Tarleton State.

Those two, along with Brandon Pimentel of UTRGV, make up three of the most formidable hitters in college baseball; all of them come from the Sun City.

