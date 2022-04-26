Unlocked vehicles, really?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (kelo.com) – Over the weekend, Sioux Falls police apprehended a thief who had been stalking unlocked vehicles at churches. He would then use the registration to identify his victim’s home addresses and proceed to rob their homes. He can be connected to at least two recent...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing additional burglary charges after police searched a storage unit. Police say the suspect went into an unlocked vehicle while the owners were at church on Sunday. The man took the garage door opener and figured out where the...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The State of South Dakota’s Division of criminal investigations executed a search warrant at the Bandidos motorcycle clubhouse on Creek drive on April 28th, 2022. Multiple South Dakota law agencies were at the clubhouse. Kota Territory News is working to learn more information.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two officers are injured and two patrol cars are damaged following two incidents in Sioux Falls on Thursday. During the traffic stop, authorities say the vehicle backed up and rammed into the patrol car. An investigation revealed it was a rental car — the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City say a minimum-custody state prison inmate placed on escape status on Saturday is back in custody. Phillip Richards left his work release job in Rapid City on April 23 without permission and didn’t return to his housing unit, authorities say.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An arrest warrant was issued today for a man who failed to show up for sentencing in a drug and money laundering case. According to court documents, Joel Mickey Lopez admitted to distributing meth in South Dakota in 2019. He also admitted to concealing...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City battled high winds at the scene of a vehicle fire Saturday. Authorities say the fire began just before midnight at East Mall Drive and Dyess Avenue. Rapid City Fire Department responded to the fire and faced the added challenge of...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A search warrant has been executed on the Bandidos MC Clubhouse on the east side of Rapid City near the fairgrounds Thursday morning. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Highway Patrol were on scene, according to KELOLAND News reporter Sydney Thorson, who also saw law enforcement removing the clubhouse sign from the side building.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers are facing charges after a suspected street race along Thornton Road in Douglas County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says one driver was going 102 mph and the other 94 mph. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Recently, as we all want warmer weather, more people have been out riding their bikes, just as a lot more people are enjoying exercising outside. Even just going on leisurely walks around the neighborhood. And with that, comes the people and families on bikes. And the cool thing about St. Cloud is that in most areas if the road is a busy road, there are bike lanes. They are even made fairly obvious by the bike symbol painted right on the road.
DUI Arrests (per 100,000 people) DUI Road Fatalities (per 100,000 people) South Dakota led the nation with 908.7 DUI arrests per 100,000 people, which is 82 more than the next closest state (North Dakota - 826.3). Only one other state had more than 600 (Wyoming - 642.3). As for DUI...
April 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado said a suspected pack of wolves caught on camera in unclear footage this week turned out to be five St. Bernard dogs who had escaped from their owner's home. The Park County Sheriff's Office said it opened an investigation alongside Colorado Parks and...
