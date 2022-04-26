ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unlocked vehicles, really?

By Anthony Albano
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (kelo.com) – Over the weekend, Sioux Falls police apprehended a thief who had been stalking unlocked vehicles at churches. He would then use the registration to identify his victim’s home addresses and proceed to rob their homes. He can be connected to at least two recent...

