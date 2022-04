The Abington High baseball team has had plenty of success over the last two decades, but senior pitcher Aidan O'Donnell did something that a Green Wave played hasn't accomplished in eons. O'Donnell tossed the program's first no-hitter in 18 years in an 8-0 win over Norwell. He struck out 10 while walking none. His...

ABINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO