Green Bay, WI

Gutey gets his big board ready

By Mark Daniels
wtaq.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraft week opened with Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst meeting with reporters for his annual pre-draft chat. The nearly 20 minute session covered plenty of ground without any earth shattering pronouncements. In his 5th Packer draft as GM, Gutekunst will have 11 picks at his disposal including two choices...

The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Sends Message To Tom Brady

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Spun

Packers GM Makes Opinion On Sammy Watkins Very Clear

The Green Bay Packers have a long road ahead to repairing their wide receiver corps after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and watching Marquez Valdes-Scantling walk in free agency. They took one small step forward by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. While the former first-round...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Pauline: Packers May Trade Out of First Round of NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have 11 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Two of these picks are coming in the first round. The Packers had the 28th overall pick in the Draft anyway. Green Bay received the 22nd overall pick as part of the Davante Adams trade. Many NFL fans and analysts have projected the Packers to use at least one of these picks on a wide receiver. However, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Packers may trade out of the first round if a premier wide receiver does not fall to them: “Otherwise, sources say they expect the Packers to trade out of Round 1 and look for a receiver later in the draft.”
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hot 104.7

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will certainly be one of the teams to watch throughout this year’s NFL Draft. After trading star wideout Davante Adams to Las Vegas, the Packers have a lot of ammunition in this year’s draft, and many will be curious to see how it is spent later this week and weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Trying to Acquire Darren Waller With No Avail

More information has come out regarding the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders trade that ultimately led the latter with wide receiver Davante Adams. Reports are now stating that the Packers tried to get the Raiders to trade tight end Darren Waller to them but ultimately failed. However, Cheesehead...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Rapoport: Packers “Should Be In the Mix” for Deebo Samuel

The NFL offseason has been flush with star players changing teams. Whether it be a trade or free agency, there has been no shortage of drama surrounding certain NFL stars. One of the latest names to appear in trade rumors is that of Deebo Samuel, the All Pro wide receiver of the San Francisco 49ers. While there are several teams who may desire to trade for the disgruntled wide receiver, the Packers are a team that keeps being brought up. Of course, the Packers lost their own All Pro wide receiver in Davante Adams when he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Today on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport addressed the Packers and Deebo Samuel rumors.
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Darren Waller rumored to be a trade target for the Packers

Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV, citing multiple league sources, reported Monday that Las Vegas and Green Bay have engaged in trade talks that could potentially send star TE Darren Waller to the Packers. (Aaron Nagler, CheeseheadTV) Fantasy Impact:. Waller, who has been viewed as a top-3 fantasy TE for the past...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Packers Are Pursuing Former Pro Bowl Raiders Tight End Via Trade

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders have already made a blockbuster trade this offseason. A little over a month ago, the Packers traded their All-Pro wide receiver to the Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s draft. Previously, the team had placed the franchise tag on Adams. Over the course of the last few weeks, new details of their negotiations have emerged. Reportedly, the Packers were willing to pay Adams more money than he got in his new deal with Las Vegas. Adams, however, wanted to play closer to his family. Another detail was that Green Bay wanted Darren Waller in return. League rules, though, forbid a player who has been franchise tagged from being traded for another player. According to sources speaking with Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler, the Packers have not given up trying to acquire the one-time Pro Bowl tight end.
GREEN BAY, WI
12up

Packers should take George Pickens in the first round

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst knows there's a ton of pressure on him this year in the NFL Draft. Things will get started on Thursday night in the first round and there's no question he needs to go with a wideout. So, who will he go with? George...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Should Trade for Two-Time 700 Yard Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have been in the market for a receiver all off-season. They lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason but brought in Sammy Watkins last week. It was announced that the Giants might be trying to trade former first-round pick Kardarius Toney but reports came out today of them trying to move a receiver the Packers should do their homework on. This is why the Packers SHOULD trade for Darius Slayton.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Will Be ‘Heavily Involved’ In Wideout Development

With the NFL Draft scheduled for later this week, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media on Monday about this year’s wide receiver class. It’s unclear if Rodgers will have a say in who the Packers select in the draft, but Gutekunst did say the four-time MVP will play a huge role when it comes to developing their receiving corps.
GREEN BAY, WI
PIX11

NFL Draft 2022: Jets and Giants first-round picks

LAS VEGAS (PIX11/AP) — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening, and it’s expected to be a big night for the Jets and the Giants. The New York teams make up a combined four picks in the top 10 alone. The Jets have picks four and 10. The Giants have picks five and seven. […]
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Chris Olave Mentions Heavy Conversations with Packers Ahead of Draft

The draft is less than 24 hours away and we all know where the Green Bay Packers priorities are. After losing both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the off-season, wide receiver is atop their list. Chris Olave has been a fan favorite of the Packers all off-season. His route running speaks for itself, and the Packers have gotten used to good route runners in Green Bay (Davante Adams).
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Will Aaron Rodgers trust a rookie WR?

The Green Bay Packers are currently without a go-to receiver. It’s something Aaron Rodgers has had for all of his 14 years as a starter. Green Bay is reportedly trying to swing a trade for Raiders tight end Darren Waller. The club is also well-positioned to select a wideout in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, as it holds the Nos. 22 and 28 picks. A plethora of top-flight WR prospects will be available, with up to seven being projected to go in the first round.
GREEN BAY, WI

