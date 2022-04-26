ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIV Golf Season to Conclude at Trump National Doral

The LIV Golf Invitational Series announced Monday it will hold its season-ending Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Miami.

The Team Championship will feature a $50 million purse and conclude an eight-tournament series that kicks off in London in June.

The Saudi-backed series, previously referred to as the Super Golf League, plans to dole out more than $250 million in total purses. As of Monday, no golfers had publicly committed to the series, which PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has opposed. However, Phil Mickelson‘s representatives did say that their client filed a request to play in order to “keep his options open” and former Masters champion Sergio Garcia is reportedly among marquee players planning to play in the first event.

Doral hosted a PGA Tour stop from 1962 until 2018. Former president Donald Trump has owned the property since 2012, when his organization purchased it out of bankruptcy.

“There could not be a more perfect location to host our biggest event of the year at a course with such a long history with professional golfers, and we are excited to add another piece of history to this famed destination,” Greg Norman, CEO & Commissioner of LIV Golf, said in a statement. “I am very much looking forward to October to watch these teams go head-to-head to compete for the largest prize purse in tournament history. As we continue to select locations for our events in world-class cities, we knew Miami had to be included in the rota, and the Blue Monster is a fan favorite and a perfect place to end our inaugural season.”

The dates and locations of the first seven tournaments were announced last month. Another Trump property, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J., was previously announced.

Five of the eight events will be contested in the U.S. and two will be in Asia.

Full Schedule

  • June 9-11: Centurion Golf Club, London
  • July 1-3: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, Ore.
  • July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.
  • Sept. 2-4: The International, Boston
  • Sept. 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago
  • Oct. 7-9: Stonehill Golf Club, Bangkok, Thailand
  • Oct. 14-16: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
  • Oct. 28-30: Team Championship at Trump National Doral, Miami

