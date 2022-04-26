ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Neo-Nazi gets prison for threatening letters to former teacher

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqjJa_0fK1f9yV00

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — A Eugene area man was sentenced to federal prison on Monday for mailing threatening communications to a former teacher whom he targeted in part because of her sexual orientation.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 58-year-old Gary Franklin was sentenced to four years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

‘Cold blooded’ killer released, Oregon family not told

“Mr. Franklin’s harassment of the victim in this case was hateful and downright disturbing,” Scott Erik Asphaug, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, said. “Further, the bigoted and racist ideology he espoused and lauded have no place in our community. Nobody should have to live in fear of depraved individuals like Mr. Franklin.”

He added that mailing threatening communications is a serious federal crime and “will continue to be a top priority” for their office.

According to court documents, Franklin sent two threatening letters to a former community college professor of his whom he targeted in part because of her sexual orientation between December 2020 and May 2021.

The first letter contained a printout of what appeared to be a deceased, mutilated female, according to an announcement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Investigators say the letter included handwritten wording above and below the image with racial and orientation slurs and stated, “What I’d like to do to you.”

“There is no way to undo the damage Gary Franklin did to the victim and her family with his hateful, repulsive, and threatening behavior,” Kieran L. Ramsey, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon, stated. “The FBI hopes today’s prison sentence can provide them some sense of comfort. No one should ever be targeted or threatened because of who they are. This kind of cruel and hate-filled terror has no place in our community, and it won’t be tolerated.”

Minor arrested after 19-year-old struck, killed in Woodland

The second letter contained another photograph of a deceased, decapitated female in a black trunk, added the announcement. The handwritten wording around the image stated that the photograph represented Franklin’s fantasy of what he wanted to do to the victim.

A forensic analysis conducted by the Oregon State Police Laboratory found Franklin’s fingerprints on the first letter. In May 2021, the FBI subsequently executed a search warrant on Franklin’s Eugene residence, investigators said.

Agents found and seized body armor, a boot spike, multiple knives, collapsible batons, a monkey’s fist flail, a set of brass knuckles, a 12-gauge shotgun shell, metal chain mail and a black trunk like the one depicted in his second letter.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, agents also uncovered piles of literature and handbooks on death, dismemberment, murder, torture and sexually motivated killings.

As the investigation continued, authorities discovered evidence that Franklin was a white supremacist and may have been motivated by white supremacist and neo-Nazi ideologies. Open source and social media research revealed that Franklin was the administrator of a membership website called Aryan Folk.

Investigators also discovered a Twitter account for Aryan Folk with a bio stating, “I run a website for White Nationalist[s].” While searching Franklin’s residence, agents also discovered multiple photographs of Franklin with items and clothing bearing Nazi and white supremacist symbols.

Florida releases examples from banned math textbooks

On May 20, 2021, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a three-count indictment charging Franklin with stalking and mailing threatening communications. On January 4, 2022, Franklin pleaded guilty to two counts of mailing threatening communications.

This case was investigated by the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Adam E. Delph.

Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, police ask you to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC News

Judge sentences Alaska man to nearly 3 years in prison for threatening to kill senators

An Alaska man who left a barrage of menacing voicemail messages threatened to kill the state’s two U.S. senators was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline sentenced Jay Allen Johnson, 65, after the Delta Junction resident pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal charges of threatening to kill or have an assassin murder GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, the Justice Department said.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Prison#Neo#Murder#Violent Crime
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy