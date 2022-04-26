ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Bridge Street Market café changing hands

By Christa Ferguson
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwPX5_0fK1eTPB00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A family-owned coffee business inside Grand Rapids’ Bridge Street Market will be serving up its last cup of java this week.

Tillie Ruth’s Coffee & Tea’s last day will be April 30. Owner Mary Rose announced the move in a letter she posted on Facebook Thursday .

“We are proud to have been part of this community and have the opportunity to serve and get to know you over the past couple of years. We will miss your friendly faces,” she stated in the message.

Rose decided not to renew her lease and move onto something different, according to Bridge Street Market Marketing Manager Daltyn Terpstra.

Terpstra said Rose is working with Ferris Coffee & Nut Co., which will open in the café space in early May.

“While this chapter is closing for me, I’m excited for what’s to come. I am thankful for incredible partners in business and community like Bridge Street Market and John (Van Tongeren) and his team at Ferris,” Rose stated.

Bridge Street Market ditches free single-use bags

Rose was previously a co-owner of Mayan Buzz, the original coffee shop inside Bridge Street Market. She and her business partner parted ways in 2019 and Rose took over the operations at Bridge Street Market, naming the shop after her late mother who “loved to entertain and have a chat over a good cup of coffee,” according to Rose. Tillie Ruth’s Coffee & Tea officially opened in August 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJzJX_0fK1eTPB00
(An archive image shows the original cafe at Bridge Street Market: Mayan Buzz. )

“We’ve worked hard over the past two years to bring her hostess spirit to the West Side at our café in Bridge Street Market. Opening a café in the middle of a worldwide pandemic – some may say I was crazy, but I know my mom would have said ‘Bring it on!’

“However, all good things come to an end,” Rose wrote in part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXjlD_0fK1eTPB00
( An image provided by Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. shows the company’s cafe at Capital City Market in Lansing. )

“Opening a coffee shop in the middle of a pandemic is not something that’s easy to do,” Terpstra told News 8 Monday. “We’re happy to support her in that and welcome Ferris (Coffee & Nut Co.), too.”

Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. already operates a coffee shop inside Bridge Street Market’s sister store, Capital City Market in Lansing.

“We’re extremely excited for this opportunity to further strengthen our partnership with the Bridge Street Market,” said Sam Mirto, director of coffee for Ferris Coffee & Nut Co.

The company says its new store cafe will help it connect with customers who already buy its directly sourced coffee, nuts and trail mixes at Bridge Street Market.

“Shoppers can find our products on the shelves and then take a few steps over to the cafe to try them fresh and first-hand. By being present in the market, it gives us an opportunity to further share the stories of the coffees and hopefully give customers a better connection to the product they are buying,” said Sarah Eyk, senior marketing manager for Ferris Coffee & Nut Co.

The new café is a promising sign for Ferris Coffee & Nut Co., which closed two cafes last year . Van Tongeren tells News 8 the impact of COVID-19 played a role, but “the decisions were made to align with our long-term retail strategy.”

“We look to add value to the places and communities we’re a part of, which is why partnering with Meijer and Bridge Street Market in this capacity makes a lot of sense. It supports our longstanding relationship with the Meijer organization while allowing us the opportunity to share our brand in an exciting food and beverage environment,” Van Tongeren stated.

Ferris Coffee & Nut Co.’s headquarters is located about eight blocks north of Bridge Street Market, at 839 Seward Ave. NW. The company also operates a café on 8th Street in Holland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Holland, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Rose Township, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Club 93.7

MI’s Best Tacos Are Served in a Restaurant Near Holland?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
HOLLAND, MI
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafes#Coffee Shop#Marketing Manager#Food Drink#Java#Coffee Tea#Ferris Coffee Nut Co
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US 103.1

The Detroit Riverwalk Is the Best Riverwalk in America

For the second year in a row, the Detroit Riverwalk was named best Riverwalk in America. The nod comes from USA Today who described the Riverwalk as "one of the city's most exciting initiatives." The Detroit Riverwalk managed to beat out 20 other Riverwalks across the country that were also...
DETROIT, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy