Colorado State

Governor Polis signs legislation providing free universal preschool for Colorado families

By Chance Sticklen
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4caT_0fK1eCe400

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo ( KREX ) — “Make sure that we have quality and that we fund quality to make sure kids don’t just get a preschool experience, but they get a great preschool experience that prepares them for success in kindergarten, 12th thru grade as well as life,” says Governor Jared Polis.

A win for Governor Jared Polis and his office, but also a win for families across Colorado with preschoolers.

Governor Polis put pen to paper on Monday as he signed House Bill 1295, creating a new unified Department of Early Childhood. He hopes this new program will serve as a model for the country, but more importantly, “a model for saving families money, 4,300 hundred dollars a year or more it will save families on preschool,” says Governor Polis.

Do you like free money? Coloradans listen up!

For District 51 families, the new state program will fund ten hours of free preschool a week. Kristie Donathan, with School District 51, says, “universal preschool would be preschool for all children would be free, ten hours of preschool throughout the state of Colorado for any child the year prior to entering kindergarten.”

To be eligible children must be age 3 or 4 before August 31st of 2023. District 51’s capacity is about 900, but could soon expand.

House passes $38 billion state budget with education, air pollution hikes

Donathan also says, “we are looking at being able to provide those same numbers but provide that for people that may have not been eligible in the past.” Instead of having different entry points, the Governor says, “it’s going to make it simple for families single point entry, universal preschool.”

Simple and cheap is something all families with preschoolers can learn to love.

KREX

KREX

