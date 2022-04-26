ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

2 women shot on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police responded to a report of a shooting Monday night on Tidewater Drive.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Tidewater Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two women were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police both are expected to recover.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPTs3_0fK1e8CP00
    Shooting scene on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk April 25, 2022. (WAVY photo/Julius Ayo)
  • Shooting scene on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk April 25, 2022. (WAVY photo/Julius Ayo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DolSU_0fK1e8CP00
    Shooting scene on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk April 25, 2022. (WAVY photo/Julius Ayo)

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Norfolk Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy