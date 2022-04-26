2 women shot on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police responded to a report of a shooting Monday night on Tidewater Drive.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Tidewater Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two women were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police both are expected to recover.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting.

Shooting scene on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk April 25, 2022. (WAVY photo/Julius Ayo)

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

