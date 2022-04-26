ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Monday storm leaves hundreds without power

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3EBY_0fK1dsF100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A storm sweeping through the region Monday evening left hundreds in and around Monroe County without power. As of Tuesday morning, fewer than 200 RG&E customers were without power.

News 8 found downed trees along East Avenue and Hawthorne Street.

Most of those outages were in the City of Rochester.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Monroe County, NY
Business
Rochester, NY
Industry
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Traffic
Rochester, NY
Business
Monroe County, NY
Industry
13 WHAM

Fast moving storms leave a trail of damage

A fast moving line of severe storms with gusts reaching 60-65 mph causing numerous trees to go down across the region. Hundreds of RG and E customers temporarily lost power due to the strong winds. The city of Rochester saw several trees down as the line crossed through early in the evening.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Tornado confirmed in WNY Monday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The National Weather Service office in Buffalo, NY confirmed a minimal strength EF-0 tornado in yesterday evening's line of severe weather. Take a look at the map below near Alexander, NY where the storm survey team confirmed the tornado's path. The path length was approximately 3/4...
ROCHESTER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thinking Of Burning Downed Tree Debris In New York? Think Again

Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rg E#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Temperature Drop Expected In New York

This weekend was the perfect weather weekend and finally felt like Spring but we are set to see a massive drop in our high temperatures over the next 24 hours. A huge cold front is moving across New York and with that cold front is a rain/snow mix and cold temperatures.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Prepares For ‘Severe Weather’

Top New York officials are worried because "severe weather events are becoming more common in New York." On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared this week as "Severe Weather Awareness Week" to highlight the seasonal dangers of flooding, tornadoes and thunderstorms during the spring and summer months in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
Power 93.7 WBLK

More April Snow In Forecast For New York

It looks like we are not quite done with the snow as the long-term forecast is calling for possible light snow showers mid-week. A cold front is expected to sweep across the state and bring some cold temperatures along with snow and freezing rain. Here is a look at how...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy