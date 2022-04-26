Monday storm leaves hundreds without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A storm sweeping through the region Monday evening left hundreds in and around Monroe County without power. As of Tuesday morning, fewer than 200 RG&E customers were without power.

News 8 found downed trees along East Avenue and Hawthorne Street.

Most of those outages were in the City of Rochester.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.