Monday storm leaves hundreds without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A storm sweeping through the region Monday evening left hundreds in and around Monroe County without power. As of Tuesday morning, fewer than 200 RG&E customers were without power.
News 8 found downed trees along East Avenue and Hawthorne Street.
Most of those outages were in the City of Rochester.
