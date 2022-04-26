ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dog stolen while family attended Nuggets game

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBMsI_0fK1dn4c00

DENVER (KDVR) – A Southwest Denver woman said her dog was taken from her front yard while she was attending a Denver Nuggets Basketball Game.

Karla Olivas said her home surveillance camera picked up what had happened.

She said she believes her dog, “Nona,” somehow got out of the backyard and was waiting outside her front door.

3-year-old boy dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Minutes later, in the video, a man pulls up in a truck, walks up to her front door and picks up the dog.

“I love her, a lot, and, I miss her and I want her to come back,” she said.

She is holding out hope that, maybe, the man believes the French poodle mix was lost and took it to a shelter. Olivas has checked local shelters, but thus far has come up empty.

Berkeley main break victims told they won’t float the bill alone

Family members spent Monday afternoon posting fliers around the neighborhood. Olivas said she has filed a report with Denver Police.

“I just want her back, ‘cause this is where she belongs, this is where she belongs,” said Olivas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Denver Police#Kdvr#French#Nexstar Media Inc
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy