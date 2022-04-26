Dog stolen while family attended Nuggets game

DENVER (KDVR) – A Southwest Denver woman said her dog was taken from her front yard while she was attending a Denver Nuggets Basketball Game.

Karla Olivas said her home surveillance camera picked up what had happened.

She said she believes her dog, “Nona,” somehow got out of the backyard and was waiting outside her front door.

Minutes later, in the video, a man pulls up in a truck, walks up to her front door and picks up the dog.

“I love her, a lot, and, I miss her and I want her to come back,” she said.

She is holding out hope that, maybe, the man believes the French poodle mix was lost and took it to a shelter. Olivas has checked local shelters, but thus far has come up empty.

Family members spent Monday afternoon posting fliers around the neighborhood. Olivas said she has filed a report with Denver Police.

“I just want her back, ‘cause this is where she belongs, this is where she belongs,” said Olivas.

