Cause of fire at Brownsville apartment complex still under investigation

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department responded to an auto-pedestrian crash that left one hospitalized. On Sunday, authorities responded to an auto-pedestrian crash off Commerce Street in Harlingen. A man riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle, according to Harlingen PD. The man has been transported to a hospital regarding a possible […]
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man for kidnapping on Friday. Joe Kevin Soto, 22, was arrested by police for kidnapping, according to a press release from Brownsville Police Department. At 2:48 a.m. on April 22, police responded to a call at the 200 block of Ash Street. A witness told officers that […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo, 21, in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with multiple warrants for aggravated assault was arrested by Brownsville police for stabbing someone with a pair of scissors. Myrna Diaz, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a press release from Brownsville PD. At 1:45 a.m. on April 1, officers responded to an […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday. According to a release, officers responded to Charles Street in Rio Grande City on Sunday around 1:44 a.m. in reference to a drive-by shooting. Two people told police that they heard gunshots outside of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX – A nearly 40-year-old San Angelo woman is facing serious jail time after a grand jury indicted her for selling methamphetamine.
According to court documents, on Mar. 9, a Tom Green County Grand jury indicted Amber Dawn Banks, aka Amber Barrera, 38, of San Angelo, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
The original arrest occurred on Jan. 12 at 11:30 p.m. Banks had city warrants and was recognized by an officer with the San Angelo Police Department near the area of Class Blvd.
The officer stopped Banks, confirmed the warrant, and placed her under arrest.…
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is claiming state prosecutors are violating her right to due process in a case where she is charged with murder for the death of her husband. Karla DeLeon, 49, appeared in court on Wednesday for a Hidalgo County judge to rule on a motion she filed stating that […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) provided information on the weekend shooting of an elderly woman, armed with a knife, at a Central Las Cruces home. LCPD officials share that on Saturday, May 16, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., their officers were sent at a home along the […]
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose “lifeless body” was found in Donna. On Friday, at approximately 9:06 p.m. HCSO deputies responded to the 1400 block of Business 83 in rural Donna in reference to an equivocal death, according to a release from HCSO. Upon […]
A man cited his supposed affiliation to a criminal gang before telling a Laredo police officer that he would kill him and his relatives, according to authorities.
Authorities charged Jaime Reynozo, 40, with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and two counts of retaliation.
At about 11:30 p.m. April 17, police officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Washington Street. A...
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
SAN ANTONIO — Fourteen people riding in a truck across two counties in southern Texas were injured Sunday after a police chase resulted in a rollover crash, authorities said. The vehicle, which deputies said was carrying “undocumented migrants” and one U.S. citizen, was being pursued by the Medina County...
A person accused of recording a beating and encouraging other co-defendants to take part in it has been arrested, according to Laredo police.
Lysha Joevette Arce, 19, was charged with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Prior arrests in the case include Fernando Garcia, 17, Ashley Michelle Flores, 17, and Alisty Vasquez, 18.
On April 17, a woman called Laredo police to report that her 17-year-old...
Comments / 1