Jon Rahm does not believe Phil Mickelson's comments or involvement with the LIV Golf Invitational should overshadow what he has done for the sport of golf. Six-time major winner Mickelson has not been seen in action since the Saudi International on February 6, although on Monday his management confirmed he has applied for an exemption to play in the first event of the Saudi-backed series as well as registering to play in the US Open and PGA Championship.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO