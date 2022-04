LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning police chase ended in a man taking his own life in front of deputies, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. At around 1:30 a.m. Thursday KCSO was involved in a car chase. When the driver came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5 in Lugoff, he took his own life.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO