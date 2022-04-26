ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold regains some ground as bond yields ease

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 26 (Reuters) - Gold on Tuesday firmed above a near four-week low hit in the previous session, as lower U.S. Treasury yields lifted prices and a slight retreat in the dollar offered support. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,902.31 per ounce, as of 0033 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,902.30. * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased on Tuesday, increasing the appeal of zero-yield gold. * The dollar edged of its highest level in two years scaled in the previous session, boosting greenback-priced gold. * In the previous session, worries over impending interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve pressured gold prices to their lowest level since March 29. * While gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, it is also seen as a safe store of value during economic and political crises. * Russia told the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear war that it said it wanted to reduce and warned that conventional Western weapons were legitimate targets in Ukraine, where battles raged in the east. * Spot silver gained 0.5% to $23.73 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $926.50, and palladium advanced 1.2% to $2,170.42. * Palladium prices fell nearly 13% on Monday as China's COVID-19-led lockdowns soured the demand outlook for the autocatalyst, used in vehicle exhausts to curb emissions. DATA/EVENTS (GMT, April) 1230 US Durable Goods March 1400 US Consumer Confidence April 1400 US New Home Sales-Units March (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian rouble hits near 2-year high vs euro

April 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, firming past 77 against the euro to a near two-year high, helped by tax payments that companies are due to make this week and as the market looked ahead to a central bank rate decision on Friday. By 1453 GMT,...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. dollar rises to two-year high; yuan tumbles

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar scaled two-year peaks, as a wave of risk aversion hit global markets, while the Chinese yuan posted its largest three-day losing streak in nearly four years on growing worries of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. With war in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend sell-off, dollar firm on global growth fears

* Russia’s threat to halt gas supplies raises fuel prices. * Markets fret over China growth worries amid lockdowns. April 27 (Reuters) - A global stocks sell-off extended into the Asia morning on Wednesday, as growing fears about the global economy forced investors to dump riskier assets in favour of safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and government bonds.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Treasury#The U S Federal Reserve#Western
BBC

Stock markets tumble over China lockdown fears

Stock markets across Europe have fallen after sharp declines in Asia on fears Covid restrictions in China could hit supply chains and the global economy. Authorities in Beijing have implemented mass testing in one area of the city following a small outbreak of cases. But there are concerns the capital...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

Swiss gold exports to the United States rocketed in March

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss shipments of gold to the United States surged in March to their highest since May 2020, Swiss customs data showed, as investors spooked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the threat of a global economic slowdown stocked up on bullion. Switzerland's exports to Britain,...
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Palladium falls nearly 13% on worries over China demand hit

April 25 (Reuters) - Palladium prices fell nearly 13% on Monday as China's COVID-led lockdowns soured the demand outlook for the autocatalyst, while looming U.S. interest rate hikes took the shine off gold. Spot palladium fell 9.6% to $2,146.20 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1752 GMT), after hitting its...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The US Dollar Is Holding Its Own As The Global Reserve Currency, For Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Asian shares advance on back of rally on Wall Street

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after U.S. stocks stormed back from sharp losses to log strong gains. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Sydney declined. Shanghai fell back on renewed concerns over pandemic lockdowns that might further crimp the world’s second-largest economy and hinder global economic growth. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.9% to 2902.46, giving up early gains. On Monday it slumped 5.1%. China’s capital, Beijing, has begun mass testing of more than 3 million people and restricted residents in one part of the city to their compounds, sparking worries of a wider lockdown similar to Shanghai....
STOCKS
Reuters

Sterling falls to 21-month low vs dollar amid growth worries

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Sterling held near its lowest levels since 2020 on Tuesday against a broadly firm dollar, with worries about Britain's economic outlook exacerbated by latest debt numbers and fears that COVID-19 restrictions in China will hurt world growth. Sterling was down 0.6% at $1.2660 at 1430...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar jumps on China growth fears, yen rebounds before BOJ meeting

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a two-year high on Tuesday as concerns about slowing growth in China and expectations the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike rates boosted demand for the greenback. The Japanese yen also rebounded as investors speculated that the Japanese central bank or government...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy