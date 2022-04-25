The Biglaw Firm That Helped Elon Musk Buy Twitter

Elon Musk’s agreement in principle to buy Twitter for $43B and turn it into an 8chan clone set conservative circles ablaze with hopes for — and I’m not making this up — Truth and Reconciliation commissions — to get to the bottom of why Twitter banned people for harassing other users and making up stuff about horse paste curing COVID. Certainly atrocities against the right-wing on par with the Rwandan genocide or South African apartheid. I can see now tearful statements from FedSoc bros sobbing that they couldn’t scroll Twitter for 72 hours just because they spent a week talking about hanging Mike Pence or something. Really moving stuff.

