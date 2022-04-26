Ewan McGregor And Mary Elizabeth Winstead Are Reportedly Married Now, And Congratulations Are In Order

Related
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage
More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes
She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
Jennifer Lopez’s Sister Lynda Reacts to Ben Affleck Engagement: ‘So This Happened’
Supportive siblings! Shortly after Jennifer Lopez confirmed that her beau, Ben Affleck, had popped the question for a second time, sister Lynda Lopez was thrilled about her growing family. “So this happened,” Lynda, 50, captioned a Friday, April 8, Instagram Story post, sharing a screenshot of the 52-year-old Hustlers star’s green engagement ring, alongside several coordinating heart […]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Engaged 1 Year After Rekindling Romance: See Her Green Ring
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged after reuniting and rekindling their romance in April 2021. The singer revealed the news late on Friday, April 8, via her On the JLo newsletter, which...
Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders
Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
Kaley Cuoco Says She'll Never Marry Again 7 Months After Latest Divorce
Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco is enjoying her success with HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, but it’s her personal life that has her thinking about her future. The 36-year-old actress knows — for sure— that a third trip down the aisle is not in the cards for her, according to her new cover story in the April issue of Glamour magazine. She was married for four years to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, they divorced in 2016, and in September 2021, she separated from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook, after their four-year marriage. Cuoco wants everyone to...
Jennifer Garner’s Husbands: Everything To Know About Her 2 Previous Marriages
Jennifer Garner is one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actress first made a splash in television on Alias, before she transitioned her career to the big screen. Jennifer’s most notable film roles include 13 Going on 30, Daredevil, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, Yes Day, and more. As a mom of three kids, Jennifer is also an activist for childhood education and has been involved in anti-paparazzi campaigns for children of celebrities.
General Hospital reveals major character change as longtime star battles health issues
GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022
With appearances in more than 50 films and several major accolades, Ben Affleck has certainly made his mark in the industry both as an award-winning filmmaker and an actor. Let’s dig into Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022. Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $150 million.
'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning
It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’
Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
‘Almost Famous’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Anna Paquin and More
It’s all happening! Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous hit theaters in 2000 and instantly became a cult classic. The coming-of-age story follows teenager William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he attempts to write his first piece for Rolling Stone during the ‘70s. While following rock band Stillwater — focusing mainly on lead guitarist Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup) […]
Salma Hayek Joins the Cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance
Salma Hayek has signed on to star in a highly-anticipated threequel. The House of Gucci actor joined the cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance, where she'll lead the film alongside franchise lead Channing Tatum. Her casting was announced this week, with the Frida actor assuming Westworld star Thandie Newton's role after the British actor stepped away from the film for personal reasons.
Jonah Hill Shows Support for "Iconic" Sister Beanie Feldstein Before Official Broadway Return
Watch: Jonah Hill Opens Up on Channing Tatum's Friendship. Jonah Hill is one proud older brother. On April 22, two days before his little sister Beanie Feldstein will make her official Broadway return in the revival of Funny Girl, the Wolf of Wall Street actor expressed support for the actress in the sweetest way.
Jason Sudeikis 'had no prior knowledge' Olivia Wilde would be served on stage: Source
Olivia Wilde was served with legal documents regarding the custody of her children with ex Jason Sudeikis while appearing onstage at CinemaCon Tuesday.
