Smithtown, NY

Head of the Harbor, residents set to sue Smithtown over planned subdivision of Gyrodyne property in St. James

 2 days ago
A lawsuit is expected to be filed Tuesday against the Town of Smithtown over the planned subdivision of the Gyrodyne property in Saint James.

The town's planning board greenlighted a proposal to split the 75-acre plot into eight parcels, which could be used to build an assisted living facility, medical offices and a hotel.

Opponents say the plan would cause too much traffic and eliminate the remaining open space in the area.

"We believe the town's review of the application is in violation of various laws," says Joseph Bollhofer, chairman of the Head of the Harbor Zoning Board. "Most importantly, the state Environmental Quality Review Act. We believe their environmental assessment has been deficient in various respects."

The town says it won't comment on the lawsuit since it doesn't have the documents. Once it does, it says it will give its feedback.

The lawsuit is set to be filed by the village of Head of the Harbor and a coalition of residents.

