A 46-year-old Como man was accused early Saturday morning of choking a woman while holding their child, according to arrest and jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis, Thomas Patterson and Justin Wilkerson and Sgt. Scott Davis responded at 2:04 a.m. April 23, 2022, to a report of an assault on Jeffries Street in Como. Upon arrival, deputies were told the male resident had choked a female to the point she could not breath and push-kicked her in the back, causing her to fall to the ground. He was also allegedly holding their 4-year-old daughter while he committed the assault. The woman had visible injuries consistent with being choked, deputies alleged in arrest reports.

COMO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO