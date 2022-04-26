ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

14th annual blood drive held in honor of late daughter of former Massapequa fire chief

By News 12 Staff
The Massapequa Fire Department held its 14th annual blood drive to honor the life of the daughter of their former chief.

The event, hosted by the New York Blood Center, was dedicated to Heather Pendergast, the late daughter of former Massapequa Fire Department Chief Thomas Pendergast.

Heather Pendergast was born with a rare and often fatal condition which affects multiple vital organs and requires 24/7 care.

"Through her life, she needed blood from time to time, but in particular, in 2007 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer," Thomas Pendergast says.

Heather Pendergast died just a year after her diagnosis, but Thomas Pendergast says the blood drives helped his daughter and many others.

