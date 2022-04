Meredith Marks prioritized her mental health after hitting her breaking point last year. “It was a trying year, there were some pretty dark times,” the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star exclusively tells Page Six, reflecting on the convergence of her beloved father’s death, discord within her famous friend group and a family member’s battle with addiction. “As you know, I like to disengage. So at the end of last winter, I left Utah,” she recalls. “I didn’t come back here for about five or six months. I really needed time and space to process everything that had gone on —...

