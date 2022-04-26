ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Manalapan over Brick Township - Boys lacrosse recap

By Casey Roland
 2 days ago
Adam Vender and Anthony Macchio scored two goals apiece to lead Manalapan to a one-sided victory at home over Brick Township, 9-2. Ben Perle scored once and assisted once...

NJ.com

