WHEN: Friday at 9:30 a.m. QUALIFIERS: Jaden Johnson, Timber Creek, Joseph Oduro, South Plainfield. JERSEY OUTLOOK: The Garden State only has two jumpers representing this year, with Jaden Johnson of Timber Creek leading the way. Johnson holds the state’s best mark with a 46-9 which he posted at the Woodbury Relays earlier this month. Joseph Oduro of South Plainfield should not be taken lightly, as he holds the fourth best mark in the state with a 44-9. Both seek to be just the third from N.J. to win the championship. The field appears to be strong, however. Several in the field have jumped at least 48 feet.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO