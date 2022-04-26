ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 02:58:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Delaware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma...

Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 08 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 08. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Corps regulation stage during the winter months for Bull Shoals and Norfork Reservoir releases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.0 feet Sunday, May 08. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 24.6 Thu 10 AM 23.9 23.5 23.2 *** Crested ***
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Northwest Randolph, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Northwest Randolph; Taylor FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Harrison, Taylor, Barbour and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for the higher terrain, including Georgetown Lake, MacDonald and Homestake Passes. Total accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in valley areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wet snow loading may lead to power outages. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially across MacDonald Pass.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 50.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.3 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the low 30s to upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could damage sensitive vegetation.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Snyder; Union; York FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The urban centers and larger towns may not quite dip to freezing, but a majority of the area should have a freeze tonight.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Lawrence; Mercer; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the low 30s to upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could damage sensitive vegetation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Erie; Geauga; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lake; Lorain; Mahoning; Medina; Portage; Richland; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Ohio. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Sub-freezing temperatures can damage or kill sensitive outdoor plants or vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will remain near or above freezing along the immediate lakeshore. The coldest temperatures will occur in interior portions of Northeast Ohio east of I-77, where lows as cold as the mid 20s are possible.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT

