ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
PARK COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Adair County, OK
City
Adair, OK
City
Cherokee, OK
County
Delaware County, OK
City
Delaware, OK
County
Cherokee County, OK
City
Tahlequah, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. At 16.0 feet, Water affects low lying buildings and homes in Montrose and Niota. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 13.6 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 21.5 Thu 10 AM 20.7 20.4 20.0 *** Crested ***
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 84.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 82.3 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 84.7 Thu 9 AM 84.2 83.8 83.3 *** Crested ***
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 50.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.3 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Illinois River
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:54:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS IS CANCELLED Seas have subsided for the high risk of rip currents to end. A moderate risk of rip currents still exists for north and east facing reefs.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Rogers, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware; Mayes; Muskogee; Rogers; Wagoner Strong gusty winds of 40 to 55 mph associated with a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Rogers, southwestern Delaware, Mayes, Wagoner, Cherokee and northeastern Muskogee Counties through 1245 PM CDT At 1210 PM CDT, Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will continue to spread east from the Tulsa metro area. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Claremore Tahlequah... Wagoner Pryor... Coweta Pryor Creek... Fort Gibson Chouteau... Inola Locust Grove... Salina Okay... Hulbert Porter... Spavinaw Tullahassee... Hoot Owl Peggs... Rose This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 245 and 247. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the low 30s to upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could damage sensitive vegetation.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Doddridge, Lewis, Tyler, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Doddridge; Lewis; Tyler; Upshur FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Tyler, Doddridge, Lewis and Upshur Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for the higher terrain, including Georgetown Lake, MacDonald and Homestake Passes. Total accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in valley areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wet snow loading may lead to power outages. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially across MacDonald Pass.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 07:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Juneau and Petersburg areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Wright A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Wright and north central Hamilton Counties through NOON CDT At 1130 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Webster City, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail and additional heavy rainfall of one to two inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Ponding of ponding of water on roadways, low visibilities, and rises in small streams and creeks. This strong thunderstorm will be near Webster City around 1150 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Snyder; Union; York FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The urban centers and larger towns may not quite dip to freezing, but a majority of the area should have a freeze tonight.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will result in patchy blowing snow over open terrain. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook and Northern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Power outages are possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Lawrence; Mercer; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the low 30s to upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could damage sensitive vegetation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy