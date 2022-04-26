ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kirk Herbstreit missing 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas with medical issue

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Kirk Herbstreit, superstar football broadcaster for ESPN and Amazon, announced he will not be able to partake in thw 2022 NFL Draft coverage after his physicians discovered a blood clot.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to come out to Vegas and be part of this year’s coverage,” Herbstreit told his followers on Twitter.

“Doctors have recently found a blood clot in my system. So, very fortunate to have really good doctors who I trust. I feel good. But, out of an abundance of caution, I think I’m just gonna take a step back from this year’s draft coverage.”

Herbstreit, 52, is one of the biggest stars in the sports media business. In addition to being an analyst for the NFL Draft, he has long been on ESPN’s acclaimed “College GameDay” studio team and the top color commentator on the outlet’s college football coverage.

The Worldwide Leader will now be without two of its top draft analysts on-site in Vegas, with Mel Kiper Jr. saying last week he’d be working the event remotely due to his unvaccinated status.

Herbstreti is slated to add color commentary on Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” package, where he will be calling games alongside Al Michaels, to his suite of responsibilities this upcoming season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOEP9_0fK1V7v700
Kirk Herbstreit announced he will not be able to work the NFL Draft for ABC/ESPN due to a blood clot.

Herbstreit reiterated his love for the NFL Draft, and pledged to be at next year’s in Kansas City.

“Like I said, I love the draft,” Herbstreit said. “I love watching the players, their stories, the coverage of it. Watching the families — the emotions that come with it. I’m just sad I will not be able to be out there. I will be watching, like everyone else.”

Sports
