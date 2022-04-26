ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Ukraine’s impact on Louisiana’s agriculture industry

By Jessica Knox
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOBHy_0fK1Ugdo00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Inflation is still a headache for many people across the country, including right here in Louisiana. State officials are trying to figure out solutions on the best way to help people in Louisiana.

“Forestry, agriculture, oil, gas, minerals, and mining — that is the foundation of the economy, and now more than ever we understand why we need that,” said Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain.

Strain says the war in Ukraine will continue to impact prices on goods and all things Louisiana agriculture.

“Now, IMF, the international monetary fund, just came out with predictions looking at food between now and next year across the world. You know what that number is? It’s over 14 percent in continuing. My friends, we have to get a handle on this,” said Strain.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, the food at home index rose 10 percent over the last 12 months — the largest 12-month increase since the period ending March 1981. Strain continued by stating,

“So, again, we have to increase natural gas and oil to bring down the cost so that we can affect food prices,” said Strain. “So someone said, ‘Why aren’t food prices going to come down in six months?’ Because it can’t.”

Strain believes the only way to slow it down is to create our own.

“And that’s what we got to do,” said Strain. “Higher production, [fewer] inputs, less reliance on any chemical or fertilizer but we got to meet the increased production.”

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

US ‘clean energy’ loan for Australian plant in Louisiana

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy says it plans to lend up to $107 million to expand an Australian-owned plant that produces materials for electric car batteries in Louisiana. The loan to Syrah Technologies LLC would be the Biden administration’s second clean energy loan. The Energy Department said Monday that if it […]
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana: Single house could end emergency under bill on way to Senate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — State House members in Louisiana have voted to fine-tune a law enabling either the House or the Senate to end a governor’s emergency declarations. The bill by Abita Springs Republican Lawrence Frieman follows clashes between Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and some GOP officials over now-expired mitigation efforts against COVID-19. Current […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Is COVID in Louisiana over?

Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I really couldn't believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KNOE TV8

State Fair of Louisiana starts April 28

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The State Fair of Louisiana is currently setting up for the Spring Fair that will run April 28, - May 8 in Shreveport. Gate admission is free on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana Retired Teachers Association ‘springing into action’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Education leaders say because of the pandemic, they saw more teachers retire than ever before. The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association (LRTA) will be meeting again Tuesday, Apr. 26 to discuss potential legislation that could impact the state retirement systems and more. Officials are calling this...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Ukraine#The U S Bureau Of Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
92.9 THE LAKE

Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy