BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One local event is looking to tackle cancer, literally. The 7th annual ‘Wrestling Against Cancer’ event will take place Saturday, April 30th at the Bay County Fairgrounds located at 2230 15th St. in Panama City. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for […]

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO