PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A couple challenging Allegheny County over property taxes will be at the City-County Building today. Their situation can be difficult for people to wrap their heads around. When you buy a home in Allegheny County, thinking you're going to pay a certain amount in taxes, and then a year later, you find out your taxes have doubled - or more. It's called the "Newcomer Tax" and it's being described as a sucker punch for some new homeowners. That's the case for Shaq and Maddy, a couple who bought a two-story home in Wilkinsburg for $200,000 before the...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO