Ocean County, NJ

Garbage Fire Damages Strip Mall

By Alyssa Riccardi
 2 days ago
Photo courtesy Whiting Fire Company Sta. 33

WHITING – Authorities are still investigating a fire in a garbage receptacle that damaged a local strip mall early this morning.

The fire was reported around 5:51 a.m. behind a strip mall on Route 530. The Whiting Fire Company Station 33 Engine 3301, Engine 3311 and Tanker 3318 responded and discovered the flames extended to the building, with several electric meters and the electrical conduit involved.

The blaze was quickly extinguished with damages only to the exterior of the building, Whiting Fire Company Station 33 said. Station 67 JBMDL, 32, 34, 60, and 20 assisted in the operation.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department and the Ocean County Fire Marshall.

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

