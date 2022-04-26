Four guns seized in four arrests by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department seized drugs and firearms in four separate arrests on Sunday during traffic stops.

According to the TPD, four firearms along with illegal drugs were seized during four separate arrests on April 24. To see the details of these arrests, look below:

At 3 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Southwest Huntoon and Southwest Lincoln streets. The investigation ended with the arrest of Kevan J. Shane, 30, of Topeka. He was arrested for a felony arrest warrant, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and other misdemeanor arrest warrants. A handgun was seized in the investigation. Medical clearance is currently being sought for Shane for a preexisting condition before he is accepted into jail. He is in police custody at a local hospital. At 3:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle that was related to a felony arrest warrant and a domestic violence investigation in the area of Southwest 12th and Southwest Polk streets. As a result, Glenn Ford Jr., 41, of Topeka, was arrested for multiple felony warrants, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, criminal damage and theft. A handgun was seized during the investigation along with suspected marijuana. At 8 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Southeast Pinecrest Drive in relation to gunshots being reported in the area. The following investigation led to the arrest of Jose A. Hernandez, 19, of Topeka, for criminal discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. A handgun was seized in this investigation, along with suspected marijuana. At midnight, police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Southwest 6th Avenue and South Topeka Boulevard. The following investigation led to the arrest of Kayley McDaniel, 23, of Topeka, for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A handgun, was seized in the investigation along with suspected marijuana and Xanax.

The seizure of these handguns brings the total amount of firearms seized by the TPD so far in 2022 to 208.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.