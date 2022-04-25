ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Shaquille O'Neal calls out Ben Simmons over punk move

By Nick Schwartz
 1 day ago
According to multiple reports from different media members over the last week, Ben Simmons was fully expected to make his Brooklyn Nets debut in a do-or-die situation in Game 4, with the Nets facing an 3-0 series deficit against the Boston Celtics.

Instead, on Sunday, the Nets listed Simmons as out for Game 4 on the NBA’s official injury report.

Simmons has been widely criticized for the sudden change of plans, and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley called Simmons out on TNT.

Barkley argued that even if Simmons attempted to play a few minutes, he’d earn much more respect from his teammates for trying to give his all in a crucial situation.

O’Neal went off on Simmons:

“Now that they lost (Game 3), ‘my back hurts.’ Well, if your back hurts, get some Icy Hot. I’ll send it to you. We call this a punk move.

Listen, if you’re not ready to play, you would get more respect from the people if you just say ‘I’m not ready to play.’ And don’t say nothing else. Don’t be shooting and saying ‘I’m coming back; I’m going to do this.’ That was a punk move.

…. We all know what that is. Ballers know what that is. Everybody else can be (saying) ‘oh, he’s not ready,’ but us, guys that live this life, we know exactly what you’re doing, buddy.”

Comments / 13

George Cubie
13h ago

I do know if it's going to take an entire season to heal a bad back he should considering retiring!! JS

Reply(2)
6
ray
13h ago

Its more than basketball be has some serious mental issues and confidence problems but team should move on he damaged goods

Reply
3
BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
