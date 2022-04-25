Shaquille O'Neal calls out Ben Simmons over punk move

According to multiple reports from different media members over the last week, Ben Simmons was fully expected to make his Brooklyn Nets debut in a do-or-die situation in Game 4, with the Nets facing an 3-0 series deficit against the Boston Celtics.

Instead, on Sunday, the Nets listed Simmons as out for Game 4 on the NBA’s official injury report.

Simmons has been widely criticized for the sudden change of plans, and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley called Simmons out on TNT.

Barkley argued that even if Simmons attempted to play a few minutes, he’d earn much more respect from his teammates for trying to give his all in a crucial situation.

O’Neal went off on Simmons: