rcb 5 laying down a bunt.JPG

Clarksburg, WV

By Photo by Stephen Santilli
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln used...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nine different players scored, five recorded hits and seven had …
FAIRMONT, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

West Virginia's I-64 westbound down to 1 lane most of today in St. Albans-Scott Depot area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Interstate 64 westbound from around St. Albans to Scott Depot will be reduced to one just the fast lane most of Wednesday for pothole repairs. The slow-lane closure — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, for emergency pothole repairs — was announced by the West Virginia Department of Transportation in a news release just prior to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Fun for all ages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The catalogue of summer programming options at the Citynet Center has be…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport baseball looked like a shell of itself for the firs…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Philip Barbour survives extra-inning thriller against Liberty, 9-8

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The next game played at Lincoln High School’s softball field will be a playoff one. The final one of the regular season certainly had that feel. Katelyn Cooper’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Avery McDaniel with the winning...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Lincoln caps regular season with victory over Liberty

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Delaney Haller recorded her 200th strikeout of the season and got plenty of help from the Lincoln offense in the fourth inning as the Cougars defeated the Liberty Mountaineers, 5-2, on Wednesday evening. The Cougars put four runs on the board in that pivotal...
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bucs fight for 6-4 victory over Flying Eagls

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur battled for the 6-4 win over Robert C. Byrd on Wednesday night. Buckhannon led 2-1 after the first inning but Robert C. Byrd gained the lead after a two-run top of the third. The Bucs tied it up in the bottom of the fourth as Jansen Kimble singled to put the […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Timmy Bolyard Sr.

TUNNELTON — Timmy “Tim” L. Bolyard Sr., 69, of Tunnelton, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Henry Clay Nursing Facility at Markleysburg, Pa. He was born in Grafton on Dec. 8, 1952, son of the late LeRoy Calvin Bolyard and Mary Evelyn “Spangler” Bolyard.
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

Northern, Southern vie at Area Championship Meet

KEYSER, W.Va. — The Southern Rams and the Northern Huskies competed in the Area Championship Track & Field Meet at Keyser High School on Monday evening. Southern took home fourth (boys) and sixth (girls) as a team Northern grabbed fifth (boys) and eighth (girls). Boys’ Area Championship. One...
KEYSER, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown’s Thornton, Bridgeport’s Paulsen make impact on Jackets’ baseball program

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Two local former high school baseball players are making an impact on the West Virginia State baseball program as true freshmen. Bridgeport’s Nate Paulsen and Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton are both in the midst of impressive freshmen seasons. Thornton was named the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week after a shutout win […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Stanley 'Butch' D. Barnes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Stanley “Butch” D. Barnes, 75, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Holbrook Nursing Home in Buckhannon. He was born on June 8, 1946, in Reynoldsville, WV, the son of the late John Thomas and Edna Marguerite Hunter Barnes.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

LC Track has great day Mountaineer Showcase

LC track had a stellar week at the Mountaineer Showcase held in Morgantown, with the girls team placing fourth place, and the boys taking fifth place in a talented 10-team field. In the girls 100-meter dash, Lewis County placed two runners in the top six, with Bianca Jamen bringing home...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

