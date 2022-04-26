linc 7 2B makes over the shoulder catch.JPG

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport baseball looked like a shell of itself for the first four innings Wednesday against University. The visiting Hawks held the Indians hitless and built a five-run lead over a team that had beaten them 10-0 just a week prior. In the fifth inning,...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The next game played at Lincoln High School’s softball field will be a playoff one. The final one of the regular season certainly had that feel. Katelyn Cooper’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Avery McDaniel with the winning...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars built a 13-0 lead in the first four innings, including a six-spot in the bottom of the second, and beat county foe South Harrison, 14-4, in five frames at LHS on Wednesday evening. Johnny Lopez pitched four innings of two-hit, shutout...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Delaney Haller recorded her 200th strikeout of the season and got plenty of help from the Lincoln offense in the fourth inning as the Cougars defeated the Liberty Mountaineers, 5-2, on Wednesday evening. The Cougars put four runs on the board in that pivotal...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Wyoming County, a 75-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old male from Jackson County, an 80-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 70-year old female from Fayette County.
The Minutemen bounced back from a tough loss at Philip Barbour and got a big win over #9 ranked Braxton County, 11-8. After a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, Lewis County got to work at the plate, with Drew Cayton and Grant Mealey drawing walks. Cayton then stole third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Luke Davisson. Trenton Hunt then drove home Mealey with a hard hit two-out single to make it 2-0 after one.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The catalogue of summer programming options at the Citynet Center has been released. The highly anticipated second season of summer camp brings exciting opportunities for children in Harrison County and beyond to join over six million youth nationwide who participate in summer camps. This summer’s programs...
TUNNELTON — Timmy “Tim” L. Bolyard Sr., 69, of Tunnelton, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Henry Clay Nursing Facility at Markleysburg, Pa. He was born in Grafton on Dec. 8, 1952, son of the late LeRoy Calvin Bolyard and Mary Evelyn “Spangler” Bolyard.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Doug Goodwin will be the next head coach of the Morgantown girl’s basketball team. Goodwin was approvfed by the board on Tuesday night to take on the new role after 18 years as an assistant coach. He has been an assistant during several state champion...
INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Two local former high school baseball players are making an impact on the West Virginia State baseball program as true freshmen. Bridgeport’s Nate Paulsen and Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton are both in the midst of impressive freshmen seasons. Thornton was named the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week after a shutout win […]
OAKLAND — Following last Friday’s loss to the rival Northern Huskies, the Southern Rams’ baseball team found itself on the wrong side of a 2-8 record and had lost seven of its last eight games. The season then seemed like it was about to go completely sideways...
LC track had a stellar week at the Mountaineer Showcase held in Morgantown, with the girls team placing fourth place, and the boys taking fifth place in a talented 10-team field. In the girls 100-meter dash, Lewis County placed two runners in the top six, with Bianca Jamen bringing home...
