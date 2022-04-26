linc 7 2B makes over the shoulder catch.JPG

The Minutemen bounced back from a tough loss at Philip Barbour and got a big win over #9 ranked Braxton County, 11-8. After a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, Lewis County got to work at the plate, with Drew Cayton and Grant Mealey drawing walks. Cayton then stole third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Luke Davisson. Trenton Hunt then drove home Mealey with a hard hit two-out single to make it 2-0 after one.

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO