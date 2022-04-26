ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

linc 7 2B makes over the shoulder catch.JPG

By Photo by Stephen Santilli
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln used...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Fun for all ages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The catalogue of summer programming options at the Citynet Center has be…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport awakens late, still gets past University

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport baseball looked like a shell of itself for the first four innings Wednesday against University. The visiting Hawks held the Indians hitless and built a five-run lead over a team that had beaten them 10-0 just a week prior. In the fifth inning,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Philip Barbour survives extra-inning thriller against Liberty, 9-8

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The next game played at Lincoln High School’s softball field will be a playoff one. The final one of the regular season certainly had that feel. Katelyn Cooper’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Avery McDaniel with the winning...
SHINNSTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Lincoln caps regular season with victory over Liberty

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Delaney Haller recorded her 200th strikeout of the season and got plenty of help from the Lincoln offense in the fourth inning as the Cougars defeated the Liberty Mountaineers, 5-2, on Wednesday evening. The Cougars put four runs on the board in that pivotal...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

DHHR Dashboard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources rep…
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#W Va#Rcb#Cougars#Wv News
WVNews

bp 1 at bat.JPG

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport baseball looked like a shell of itself for the firs…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia DHHR reports 6 new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Wyoming County, a 75-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old male from Jackson County, an 80-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 70-year old female from Fayette County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Minutemen down #9 Braxton County in slugfest, 11-8

The Minutemen bounced back from a tough loss at Philip Barbour and got a big win over #9 ranked Braxton County, 11-8. After a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, Lewis County got to work at the plate, with Drew Cayton and Grant Mealey drawing walks. Cayton then stole third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Luke Davisson. Trenton Hunt then drove home Mealey with a hard hit two-out single to make it 2-0 after one.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Timmy Bolyard Sr.

TUNNELTON — Timmy “Tim” L. Bolyard Sr., 69, of Tunnelton, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Henry Clay Nursing Facility at Markleysburg, Pa. He was born in Grafton on Dec. 8, 1952, son of the late LeRoy Calvin Bolyard and Mary Evelyn “Spangler” Bolyard.
TUNNELTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown’s Thornton, Bridgeport’s Paulsen make impact on Jackets’ baseball program

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Two local former high school baseball players are making an impact on the West Virginia State baseball program as true freshmen. Bridgeport’s Nate Paulsen and Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton are both in the midst of impressive freshmen seasons. Thornton was named the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week after a shutout win […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Rams get hot, win three straight

OAKLAND — Following last Friday’s loss to the rival Northern Huskies, the Southern Rams’ baseball team found itself on the wrong side of a 2-8 record and had lost seven of its last eight games. The season then seemed like it was about to go completely sideways...
OAKLAND, CA
WVNews

LC Track has great day Mountaineer Showcase

LC track had a stellar week at the Mountaineer Showcase held in Morgantown, with the girls team placing fourth place, and the boys taking fifth place in a talented 10-team field. In the girls 100-meter dash, Lewis County placed two runners in the top six, with Bianca Jamen bringing home...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy