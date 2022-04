After a three-year hiatus, the Yale-Harvard Regatta is set to return on June 11 in New London, CT. The Yale-Harvard Regatta, commonly known as The Race, is America’s oldest intercollegiate sporting event, dating back to 1852. The event has annually hosted Yale and Harvard men’s heavyweight crews since its founding, with exceptions such as major world wars and the COVID-19 pandemic. The last race was held on June 8, 2019, when Yale captured the Sexton Cup, the trophy awarded to the winning first varsity crew.

