Clean-up begins following Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just minutes after over 20,000 people packed the Oregon District for the Gem City Shine benefit concert, hosted by Miami Valley resident and comedian Dave Chappelle, crews began to clean-up trash and tear down the stage.

As soon as the final notes of the concert were played, crews began packing up and towing away fencing surrounding the Oregon District. What took two weeks of planning only took hours to tear down.

The clean-up followed national acts and celebrities gracing the stage Sunday night including comedian Jon Stewart, Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che, Chance the Rapper, and headliner Stevie Wonder, all for a city that is healing and looking to reclaim the Oregon District following the mass shooting that killed nine people and injured 27 others.

Roads reopened in the Oregon District early Monday morning.

