On Saturday, April 23, Charlestown held its Spring Roadside Cleanup Day. So for one day, at least, unsightly litter is gone and people can enjoy how truly beautiful the main thoroughfares and secondary roads in Charlestown are. It seems that the cleanup crews come from a variety of sources. Besides those residents participating in the town’s campaign, people observing Earth Day, officially set for Friday, and individual landowners who regularly keep their street areas free of litter have effectively combined to make Charlestown roads as clean as they have ever been.

CHARLESTOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO