It’s that time of the year. The NFL Draft is now only a couple days away, and the Vikings have a big selection to make with the #12 pick. Vikings fans have been speculating all offseason, arguing over whether the Vikings should draft a shutdown corner, help for the offensive line, or a dynamic talent at the wide receiver position to pair with Justin Jefferson over the next several years. Which way will the new general manager and new head coach go in an attempt to improve the Minnesota Vikings enough to make the playoffs in 2022?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO