Brownsville, TX

Hanna’s Castillo signs with Vaqueros

By Edward Severn
myrgv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWNSVILLE — Brownsville Hanna multisport athlete Aliyah Castillo signed her national letter of intent Monday to join the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley track & field program. “I am pretty excited,” she said. “These are dreams that I did not think would come true. My sister played...

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Natives Earn Starting Spots on UTRGV Baseball Team

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV baseball players Jacob Sanchez and Isaac Lopez cherish their roles as starters. “Just because I have the spot doesn’t mean that i’m going to stop putting in the work,” said Lopez, a redshirt freshman shortstop. “Having all these junior college transfers...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Fans react to UT versus UTRGV baseball game

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday night, UTRGV Vaqueros baseball faced the UT Longhorns for the first time in over 50 years. The last time UT Baseball was in Edinburg was in 1971. Many fans said they got tickets to the sold-out game as soon as they could. “Actually it was four months ago cause […]
EDINBURG, TX
Texas Baseball Beats UTRGV 7-2

Texas Baseball Beats UTRGV 7-2

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas baseball team beat UTRGV 7-2 in front of a packed UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The game was Texas’ first in the Rio Grande Valley since 1971. UTRGV starting pitcher Randy Garza struck out four Texas batters. The Longhorns scored four runs in the...
BASEBALL
jambroadcasting.com

Marisa Hernandez Named SCAC Hitter of the Week

KERRVILLE, TX: Marisa Hernandez, of the Schreiner University Softball team, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter of the Week. “MARISA HERNANDEZ OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a senior third baseman from La Vernia, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24. Hernandez hit an outstanding .714 at the plate last week, helping the Mountaineers to secure a top-4 seed going into the SCAC Tournament this upcoming weekend. She went 5-for-7, recording at least one hit in all three games of the series and added three RBI, two doubles and two runs scored. Hernandez also walked twice to post an outstanding .778 on-base percentage and finished the weekend with an impressive 1.000 slugging percentage.”
KERRVILLE, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Martin’s win over Rio Grande City earns it play-in berth

The Martin Tigers have put themselves in position to go to the playoffs following a 7-0 victory over Rio Grande City at Veterans Field on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the win over Rio Grande City, the Tigers sit in a tie for fourth place in the District 30-5A standings with the Rattlers at 4-6. If Cigarroa is to beat Mission Veterans Memorial on Wednesday - a game that was pushed back a day due to poor field conditions - there would be a three-way tie for third, but for now, it's the Rattlers and Tigers tied for that...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

High school baseball games rescheduled due to weather

Three Laredo programs had to reschedule their respective matchups Tuesday for later this week due to weather. Cigarroa, LBJ and United South all saw their games postponed for later dates due to rain in Laredo and in the Rio Grande Valley. The Toros will now play their season finale against Mission Veterans Memorial on Wednesday. And instead of playing the contest in Mission, the two will...
LAREDO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton track team running to regionals

With their eyes set on the regional meet, multiple members of Pleasanton’s track and field team hope to make a return to the state meet. Sophomore Jayden Palacios continued to put together strong performances at the area meet last week in Cuero as he won the 400-meter dash and finished third in the 200-meter dash.
PLEASANTON, TX
CBS DFW

A national champion the state of Texas can 'cheer' for

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The cheer squad at Trinity Valley Community College, in Athens, Texas -- about 80 miles southeast of Dallas -- had a shot at a national title.In their first year in the small co-ed division, it required a singular focus. Kelly Hahn, a TVCC freshman, says,"it's a great accomplishment [that] we've been working toward this entire year.  There's nothing else."That means to settle for anything less than first place, would not have been good enough.In Daytona Beach, the Cardinals performed as though their only competition was themselves. Khris Franklin, the team co-head coach explained, "What you want...
ATHENS, TX
ValleyCentral

“Dinos and Dragons” returns to McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dinos & Dragons Adventure Park will be opening at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday. The park will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday. The park will feature 114 dinosaurs and dragons, according […]
MCALLEN, TX

