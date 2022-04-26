WWE RAW Results – April 25, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right to the ring...
Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly the latest WWE Superstar to lose his first name. According to Kevin Raphael of TVA Sports Quebec, the former NXT Champion will be going by only “Ciampa” going forward. The change is effective immediately. On Monday’s RAW, the announcers referred to the veteran wrestler...
In celebration of Randy Orton’s 20-year anniversary, WWE has released a new video of The Viper looking back at his greatest moments. The video starts with Orton speaking on his TV debut against Hardcore Holly on the April 25, 2002 episode of SmackDown, before progressing to his Intercontinental Championship match against WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam at Armageddon 2003, the WrestleMania XX match between Evolution and Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection, and his iconic match against WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at Backlash 2004.
Steve Austin is still one of the main topics in the WWE, and Booker T was talking about him. “I wouldn’t say just a WrestleMania guy or anything like that,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “Starpower is everything. Saudi...
Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
Edge's faction finally has a name — Judgement Day. The WWE Hall of Famer turned heel leading up to his WrestleMania 38 match with AJ Styles, claiming to sit atop the "Mountain of Omnipotence" while adopting a few supernatural aspects to his presentation. He wound up winning his match against Styles thanks to interference from Damian Priest, who wound up aligning himself with "The Rated-R Superstar." Reports of WWE adding more members have since popped up, but this week's Raw saw the group finally get a name.
Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
Thankfully it wasn’t necessary. With so many wrestlers in the history of the industry, it is very rare for someone to become a top level legend. You see them occasionally though and when they reach that level, there is almost nothing that can knock them off. One of the biggest stars of all time was having some very serious health issues, to the point where WWE even made some drastic preparations.
WWE has announced another WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. Tonight’s RAW featured an Arm Wrestling Contest between Omos and Bobby Lashley, which Lashley won. After the bout, Omos attacked Lashley and man-handled him as MVP barked orders. Omos trapped Lashley on the mat and repeatedly slammed the arm wrestling table onto him. Kevin Patrick later interviewed MVP and Omos backstage, and MVP said Lashley failed to see how the Arm Wrestling Contest was about brains, not brawn. He then revealed that Omos has challenged Lashley to a match at WrestleMania Backlash. Omos added that when he’s done with Lashley, there won’t be much left of him.
John Cena appearances on WWE programming are rare nowadays, but the former WrestleMania main eventer was the face of the company for many years. During his time at the top of WWE it was clear that Vince McMahon had a lot of faith in John Cena, and it seems that the Chairman of the Board sees something special in a current WWE Raw star.
WWE informed that this Monday on WWE Raw there will be the return of former Raw champion Becky Lynch who had disappeared from the company's TV shows after losing the title at Wrestlemania 38, but had justified her absence during a live show. Becky Lynch will be returning to the...
Brian “Road Dogg” James recently discussed the animosity he had towards WWE, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H after he and Billy Gunn were released from WWE (they’ve all since made peace with each other and were all inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as D-Generation X in 2019) as well as coming up with the Voodoo Kin Mafia name for he and Gunn in TNA on his Oh You Didn’t Know Podcast. Highlights are below (h/t Fightful).
The following WWE Main Event matches were taped tonight in Knoxville, to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Liv Morgan defeated Nikki A.S.H. * Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Street Profits. This will be the 500th episode of WWE Main Event, which premiered on October 3, 2012. WWE...
Alexa Bliss revealed Tuesday that a recent image of her nose recovery was deemed too violent by Instagram. In March, Bliss shared several videos on social media from after she had sinus surgery. Last September, we noted how Bliss took time away from WWE to undergo sinus surgery. She was...
That could make things interesting. One of the most interesting things to see in wrestling is a free agent hitting the market. There is so much talent out there and it can be fascinating to see where someone might wind up going. It is something that you get to see every now and then, but now we might be seeing a good number of wrestlers hitting the markets unless something changes.
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley joined Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate on SiriusXM’s Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha to discuss the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton’s debut in WWE. Mick shared his surprise at Orton, or any pro wrestler, surpassing the twenty-year mark as an active...
Seth Rollins looked like a “Spearmint Gum” with his all green outfit on this week’s WWE RAW, according to AEW star Swerve Strickland. Strickland remarked on Rollins’ attire during Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary segment, which kicked off RAW. The segment saw Rollins interrupting the reunion between Orton and Cody Rhodes, accusing The American Nightmare of stealing Orton’s spotlight. The segment set up a main event 8-Man Match pitting Rhodes, RK-Bro & Ezekiel against Rollins, Kevin Owens & The Usos. Orton and the babyfaces went onto win the bout.
LA Knight is reportedly finished with the WWE NXT brand. A new report from Fightful Select notes that there are no plans moving forward for Knight in NXT. Knight is already considered to be a main roster Superstar following his recent SmackDown dark match appearances. Knight’s last NXT 2.0 match...
The new generation. There are a lot of wrestlers throughout the world today and some of them are the children of previous wrestlers. In a way, these wrestlers have a leg up on others as they have grown up around someone in the industry and have probably been given some insight on how things work. It can be fascinating to see how they do as a result and that seems to be the case again.
WrestleMania season is always one of the most exciting times of the year to be a wrestling fan as you never know who might end up returning. Leading up to WrestleMania 20 former WWE Champion Mick Foley started coming up with ideas for an in-ring return, and he brought them straight to Vince McMahon.
