ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

'I can definitely see us getting back together': Malin Andersson breaks her silence on split from boyfriend Jared just weeks after welcoming their baby daughter

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Malin Andersson has broken her silence on her split from her boyfriend Jared, just weeks after she gave birth to their daughter Xaya.

The reality TV star, 29, shared high hopes for the romance to be rekindled, saying she can 'definitely see us getting back together' after the split 'saved' them.

In an interview with OK!, Malin explained that they ended things because she felt Jared had 'lost himself'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3us7ja_0fK1LJDK00
Saviour: Malin Andersson has broken her silence on her split from her boyfriend Jared, just weeks after she gave birth to their daughter Xaya

She told the publication: 'There was a lot of pressure involved. Plus, he’s only ever really known me as hormonal Malin because I’d been pregnant pretty much ever since we’d first gotten together!

'I was relying on him so much that I feel like he lost himself a bit. It was best for both of us to take some months apart, so that’s what we did,' she continued.

But while they may have ended things earlier in the year - the pair are working hard to successfully co-parent, and Malin is holding her breath for the romance to be back on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGcBn_0fK1LJDK00
New addition: She announced that she had ended things with baby Xaya's dad Jared just two weeks after their daughter's birth, but has now revealed the split 'saved' them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLL2D_0fK1LJDK00
Breakup: Malin said she felt 'blindsided' by the relationship breakdown, announcing it via Instagram

She continued: 'We’re now co-parenting Xaya 50/50 and getting on a lot better having our situation like this at the moment – it saved us, in a weird way.

'But I can definitely see us getting back together at some point in the future when all the baby chaos has finally calmed'

Malin took to Instagram to share the split with fans, saying she felt 'completely blindsided'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDlWI_0fK1LJDK00
Parents: The pair are working hard to successfully co-parent Xaya, and Malin is holding her breath for the romance to be back on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQ6lA_0fK1LJDK00
She assured: 'I can definitely see us getting back together at some point in the future when all the baby chaos has finally calmed'

In the announcement, she wrote: 'We split around four weeks ago and have since been trying to come to terms with everything and process it all.'

It came as a shock to fans, with Malin gushing over 'amazing man' Jared in a chat with MailOnline earlier that same month.

She said: He's brilliant, he goes to work during the day so he does the nights. He's just absolutely brilliant with her, I stare at them both with such love in my eyes, he's just amazing and is the best father I could ask for.'

The pair went public with their relationship in June 2021 after being friends for years, but kept it fairly under the radar - as Malin never revealed his face or surname.

The couple welcomed baby Xaya in January, with Malin telling MailOnline that becoming a mum has given her 'a sense of purpose'.

She told MailOnline: 'It's 100% given me a purpose, It's given me not just a responsibility to be a mum, but an unconditional love which i've never felt before.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYTai_0fK1LJDK00
Purpose: Malin recently told MailOnline that becoming a mum has given her 'a sense of purpose'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We went out when we were 12 and I was besotted with him!': Rachel Stevens details rekindling romance with her childhood sweetheart who she married and had children with

Rachel Stevens opened up about re-meeting her childhood sweetheart who she later married and had children with on a new podcast on Wednesday. The former S Club 7 star, gushed over her partner Alex Bourne, 44, whom she married in 2009. The 43-year-old discussed her defining life moments as she...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'I am heartbroken beyond words': Charlotte Dawson reveals she's suffered a miscarriage after learning she was pregnant with her second child on Mother's Day

Charlotte Dawson has revealed she's suffered a miscarriage, after learning she was pregnant with her second child last month. The reality star, 29, took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking post, admitting she and her fiancé Matt Sarsfield were 'over the moon' to be expecting again, and despite the loss they hope that 'one day they will have their own rainbow baby.'
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malin Andersson
Daily Mail

'We've been through so much together': Alan Carr breaks silence on divorce from husband Paul Drayton as he says they will always be friends

Alan Carr has spoken about his divorce from Paul Drayton, insisting the pair wll 'awlays be friends' and they are both 'excited about the future.'. The couple, who were together for fourteen years, announced their separation in January following Paul's conviction for drink-driving. Speaing on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine, Alan...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Who is Helen Skelton's husband and why did he leave?

Helen Skelton recently announced that she has split from her husband Richie Myler after eight years of marriage. While the 38-year-old might be one of TV's most recognisable faces, her husband is a notable figure in the world of sport. Read on to find out more about Richie and why the couple went their separate ways…
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

346K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy