Following last week's spring snow storm, NYSEG President and CEO, Carl Taylor, issues an apology. "I would like to personally apologize to every customer who was impacted by the outages from last week’s storm. Whether you lost power for a few minutes or many days, I know how dependent we all are on our electric service and the impact that a power outage can have on your life. My own power was out from 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday until 5:30 a.m. on Friday, and it was very disruptive," said Taylor. "Most importantly, we thank you – our customer – for your patience and support as we worked to restore power and build back stronger from this event."

