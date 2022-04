TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after deputies were tipped off about the location of a suspect with a federal arrest warrant. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Martwan L. Cay, 32, of Topeka, is in custody for alleged felon in possession of a firearm after an arrest warrant was executed, which led to a search warrant on Wednesday, April 27.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO