TAUNTON — For 34 years, Bill Moan dedicated his life to teaching and mentoring his student athletes on the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational School football team. On Sunday night, those years of service were officially honored as Moan was inducted into the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 alongside Wakefield's Mike Boyages, Shawsheen's Al Costabile, Wachusett's Mike Dubzinski, Masconomet and Hamilton-Wenham's James Pugh and contributor Richard Davis. ...

TAUNTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO