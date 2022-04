Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ is entering the world of teenage drag shows with Tyra Banks. The Dancing with the Stars host and EP is to exec produce Generation Drag for the streaming service. The series follows five teens and their families as they anticipate their biggest drag performance at Dragutante, a drag show designed as a platform for LGBTQ+ teens to express themselves. Discovery+ will drop all six episodes of the series on June 1. The series follows Jameson, Noah, Vinny, Bailey and Nabela as they prep for the event. It will follow the teens at the drag ball event...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO