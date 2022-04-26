Santa Maria Police continue third homicide investigation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the third homicide of the year.

“At about 10:20 in the morning, Santa Maria police department received a report of an individual suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Lt. Russ Mengel. “In the area of Hanson Way and Main Street.”

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old Santa Maria man dead in a parked car on the side of the road in an industrial part of the city.

“Officers have been talking to neighbors and others who have been in the area,” said LT. Mengel. “Trying to determine what had heard there on Hanson way.”

Police believe the shooting happened hours before officers were told about it.

“Others heard gunshots and they just didn’t call,” said Lt. Mengel. “We need the community’s help at the right place at the right time.”

This is the third murder, but also the approximate 40th shooting of the year.

“The 12th shooting involving individuals hit by a gun fire,” said LT. Mengel.

Investigators are asking anyone who might know something, to come forward.

“Contact Sergeant Todd Logan at area code 805-928-3781, extension 2532,” said LT. Mengel.

