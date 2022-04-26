ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Police continue third homicide investigation

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUjvu_0fK1FVCi00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the third homicide of the year.

“At about 10:20 in the morning, Santa Maria police department received a report of an individual suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Lt. Russ Mengel. “In the area of Hanson Way and Main Street.”

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old Santa Maria man dead in a parked car on the side of the road in an industrial part of the city.

“Officers have been talking to neighbors and others who have been in the area,” said LT. Mengel. “Trying to determine what had heard there on Hanson way.”

Police believe the shooting happened hours before officers were told about it.

“Others heard gunshots and they just didn’t call,” said Lt. Mengel. “We need the community’s help at the right place at the right time.”

This is the third murder, but also the approximate 40th shooting of the year.

“The 12th shooting involving individuals hit by a gun fire,” said LT. Mengel.

Investigators are asking anyone who might know something, to come forward.

“Contact Sergeant Todd Logan at area code 805-928-3781, extension 2532,” said LT. Mengel.

The post Santa Maria Police continue third homicide investigation appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Lt
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

8 Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 99 [Modesto, CA]

Traffic Accident on Briggsmore Avenue Left Several Hurt. The incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. on the Briggsmore Avenue overpass of Highway 99. According to reports, the full circumstances of the crash remain unknown, but police said the collision involved at least seven vehicles. Emergency crews extricated one person trapped...
MODESTO, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy