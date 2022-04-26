ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC parents concerned about school ‘Satan’ club

By Alliyah Sims
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro parents are concerned about an after-school activity that looks to be encouraging students to join a club about Satan.

However, organizers said it’s not about worshipping Satan. They say a 2001 Supreme Court decision made it a matter of being about free speech.

The flier is decorated with a cartoon devil with an eye-catching statement: “Hey kids, let’s have fun at After School Satan Club!”

“A lot of people said ‘is this a hoax? Is this real? How can a Satan club be realistic?'” Tempee Moore, a concerned parent said.

The state of Pennsylvania rejected the club in its schools.

While Satan Clubs have popped up in other states such as Illinois and Ohio, it’s the first time the idea found its way to North Carolina.

According to the flier, the club is slated to begin at Joyner Elementary School Friday at 2:15 p.m. inside the school’s cafeteria.

“So the controversy on whether a school district should allow an after-school Satan club is entirely misguided, and something they need to take up with the Supreme Court,” Lucien Greaves, the co-founder of the Satanic Temple, said.

Despite what the name might imply, Greaves said the club is not actually about promoting worship of the devil.

“In fact, our after-school clubs do not contain items of religious opinion one way or another,” he said. “We’re not trying to endorse Satanism or criticize other religious organizations. Our after-school club focuses on critical thinking, scientific rationalism, those types of things.”

Greaves said the club is an alternative to the Christian Good News Club, and the Satan Club does have supporters here.

“We never put in a request to put in a club where we don’t have the volunteers and support to actually put one in place. I think all the clubs we have in place may have come at a parent’s request in the school district, or maybe several parents,” Greaves said.

Moore hopes to see Christians Friday at 2 p.m. near Joyner Elementary School.

She’s planning a prayer rally at the same day and time the Satan Club is expected to start.

“Even if the club is not going to happen, there will be other times people want this to happen,” she said. “It’s a way to say the Chrisitan community here in Greensboro is not allowing this to go into their schools.”

Greaves said there are a total of four clubs in the country averaging about four students in each club.

Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Dr. Rebecca Kaye released the following statement:

“The requests for rental of GCS facilities by the Good News Club and the After School Satan Club are under review and neither is authorized to use GCS facilities at this time. Neither of the two clubs are sponsored by Joyner Elementary nor were they solicited by the school. GCS is currently reviewing with its legal counsel how fliers for non-school sponsored clubs and events are distributed, as well as the district’s obligation to grant organizations equitable access to our public facilities.”

Comments

Vicky Miller
2d ago

Totally OUT OF THE QUESTION ⁉️!!!!😠 JUST ANOTHER WAY TO DENY THE GOOD LORD AND HOW LIFE ACTUALLY BEGAN!! I Think People HAVE LOST THEIR MINDS AND MORALITY...I'M PRAYING FOR ALL OF US AND THOSE WHO CONDONE THIS😞😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🤨😤🤔🧐🧐🧐😥😢

Reply(1)
5
Debbie Rominger Blakley
2d ago

if it's not school affiliated or supported or sponsored then why have it at a school? Go rent a club house or other building. Thos is just something to stir up controversy. If it's not got anything to do with the devil then why name it the satan club to begin with?

Reply
4
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
