Tyler, TX

WATCH: Remember When a 1998 Tyler, TX Traffic Stop Turned into a Shootout?

By Tara Holley
Classic Rock 96.1
 3 days ago
Sadly these days, hearing about gunfire isn't as surprising as it used to be. Nevertheless, this footage from a routine traffic stop that became a shootout in Tyler, Texas is surprising to behold. It was the evening of October 26, 1998 when a couple of Texas State Troopers, Barry...

Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

