Louisiana: Single house could end emergency under bill on way to Senate

By KEVIN McGILL
 2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — State House members in Louisiana have voted to fine-tune a law enabling either the House or the Senate to end a governor’s emergency declarations.

The bill by Abita Springs Republican Lawrence Frieman follows clashes between Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and some GOP officials over now-expired mitigation efforts against COVID-19.

Current law already allows either chamber of the Legislature to cancel an emergency declaration. The bill approved Monday would allow partial cancellation. Backers said it’s needed because complete cancellation could endanger federal funds.

Opponents say any law allowing such action by a single legislative body is unconstitutional. That’s an issue state courts haven’t definitively ruled on.

