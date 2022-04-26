ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Cassie Carli ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty to charges

By Aspen Popowski, Summer Poole
 2 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Marcus Spanevelo, the ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, has entered a plea of not guilty for the charges filed against him in her case. Spanevelo entered a plea of not guilty April 22, according to court documents from the Circuit Court of Santa Rosa County.

Carli went missing on March 27, sparking a multi-state search that ended when her body was found in a shallow grave in a barn in Alabama. Spanevelo was the last known person to see Carli alive.

Santa Rosa County deputies charged Spanevelo with one count of Tampering With Evidence, one count of False Information to Law Enforcement Officer During Investigation and Obstructing Justice April 18. Spanevelo admitted to investigators that he threw Carli’s phone out a window March 28, the day that Carli and her daughter Saylor, were reported missing. Spanevelo also refused to give a DNA swab while he was being booked in the Santa Rosa County jail.

Spanevelo also waived his arraignment that was scheduled for May 5. An arraignment is where a judge reads the charges to the person accused of committing the crime.

Carli went missing March 27 and was reported missing March 28. Carli’s car was found the following day in Juana’s Pagodas parking lot. Carli went there to meet up with Spanevelo for a custody exchange. Carli’s body was found April 3 in a shallow grave in a barn in Alabama.

